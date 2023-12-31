The Lunar Lecture series will continue in the New Year with a talk from a Keele University expert.

Prof Joanna Yates will speak on Erasmus Darwin’s Commonplace Book and the Enlightenment Organisation of Knowledge at Erasmus Darwin House on 25th January.

A spokesperson said:

“Prof Yates will consider the relationship between Erasmus Darwin’s Commonplace Book and his philosophical position as reflected in his published works.” Erasmus Darwin House spokesperson

For ticket details visit the Erasmus Darwin House website.