A Lichfield auctioneer is celebrating after clocking up a record year.

Richard Winterton Auctioneers has held 55 sales during 2023 at its sites in Fradley and Tamworth – with turnover increased by 17.5% year-on-year.

The company has also seen its staff numbers rise by 10% from 2022.

Director and auctioneer Richard Winterton has also clocked up more than 30,000 miles across the year to make more than 700 home visits. He said:

“Lots of hard work goes into getting the right results – I am really proud of our team and want to say thank you to all our staff for their dedication and hard work. “A big thank you too to our clients and customers too. We have plenty of plans in place for 2024 and I look forward to working with everyone next year.” Richard Winterton

Away from the saleroom, the company has also continued as headline sponsor for both Staffordshire’s Best Kept Village Community Competition and Lichfield Cathedral’s Christmas illuminations.

Richard has also been confirmed as the official auctioneer of St Giles Hospice’s March of the Elephants public art trail next summer.

The company will reopen after the Christmas break at 9am on 3rd January, with the first auction of 2024 taking place on 8th January.