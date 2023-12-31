Oh, yes it is – time is most definitely running out to catch the Lichfield Garrick’s annual panto.

Beauty and the Beast will run until 7th January.

Starring panto dame Sam Rabone alongside Ben Thornton, Melad Hamidi, Kat Chatterton, Sarah Anakin and Natalie Pilkington, the show has played to packed houses since November.

A spokesperson for the Lichfield Garrick said:

“Tickets to our panto are selling faster than ever – but there’s still a few left in January if you haven’t snagged yours yet.” Lichfield Garrick spokesperson

For booking details and availability, visit the Garrick website.