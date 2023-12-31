Burntwood residents are being urged to be on their guard after reports of people trying to break into cars and properties.

The incidents were captured on CCTV in Hayward Drive between 2am and 7am today (31st December).

PCSO Chelsea Humphreys, from Staffordshire Police, said:

“Police are in the process of gathering the CCTV and will try to identify these individuals if possible. However, if anyone has heard or seen anything that they may think is related please contact Staffordshire Police on 101, quoting incident 204 of 31st December.” PCSO Chelsea Humphreys, Staffordshire Police