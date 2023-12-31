Banned American candy, dangerous pushchairs and oversized vapes are among the items included on a list of unusual items seized by Trading Standards in Staffordshire during 2023.

Staffordshire County Council has highlighted the work of officers to keep residents safe as the year comes to an end.

The candy and drinks imported from America contained unapproved additives, while knock off perfumes and dangerous fake vapes also have posed a risk to unwitting buyers.

Other seizures have included dangerous pushchairs which didn’t meet safety and fire regulations, illicit tobacco and cigarettes, fake iPhones with unsafe batteries, harmful pet food and fake clothes such as those taken from a market stall in Lichfield recently.

Cllr Victoria Wilson, cabinet member responsible for Trading Standards at Staffordshire County Council, said:

“It’s been yet another mammoth year for our Trading Standards team. “It’s down to the brilliant work of our officers, who have been instrumental in safeguarding our community and ensuring the good welfare of animals and livestock. “I continue to be astounded at the variety of goods they seize each year and the lengths that criminals will go to, to flood the market with such dangerous products. “Making these seizures is vital work and not only prevents potentially harmful products from reaching consumers, but also disrupts criminal networks. “The successes send a strong message to criminals that their illegal activities will not be tolerated, and consumers can trust that their safety is the team’s top priority.” Cllr Victoria Wilson, Staffordshire County Council

People can report the sale of counterfeit or illegal goods to Trading Standards via the confidential helpline on 01785 330356.