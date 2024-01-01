People are being given the chance to pick up free green-fingered tips at a local garden centre.

Dobbies will host a Grow How session on cultivating indoor microgreens on 6th January.

Participants will find out the best ways to grow the likes of basil, coriander and arugula.

Dobbies’ senior houseplant buyer, Claire Bishop, said:

“Microgreens are not only a tasty addition to the kitchen but a great way to get the whole family involved in an activity. “There are plenty microgreens to try growing at home and they are very easy to care for, which those attending can learn about at Dobbies Shenstone session. “I’d recommend reusing a food tub or any container of your choice then lining the bottom with cut felt or kitchen roll for effective water retention before filling it with compost. Make a shallow hole in the compost with your finger, then sow an equally spaced line of microgreens seeds. “Remember to position your microgreens in a bright spot as this will help them flourish and grow. Make sure to keep the growing seeds consistently moist, and taste test as the plant grows and the flavours develop, so you know when the time is right for harvesting.” Claire Bishop

For more details, visit the Dobbies website.