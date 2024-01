Rock ‘n’ roll sounds of yesteryear will be performed at a Lichfield pub this week.

The Dirty Rockin Scoundrels will be at The Feathers on Friday (5th January).

A spokesperson said:

“The band bring you the best music of the fifties and sixties with an intense live show that’s guaranteed to rock your socks off.” The Feathers spokesperson

Admission is free and the band are on stage at the Beacon Street venue at 9pm.