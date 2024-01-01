Labour will look to “seize the opportunities” at Lichfield District Council over the next 12 months, the group’s leader has said.

The local elections last year saw the local authority move to no overall control, with the combined opposition numbers now totalling more than the Conservative ranks.

Cllr Sue Woodward, leader of the Labour opposition group said 2023 had seen change for all involved with the council – but said all sides of the chamber need to continue to work together in 2024 for the good of local residents.

“The face of Lichfield District Council changed dramatically in May 2023. As a no overall control council, it’s a far cry from the previous set of local elections in 2019 which saw an overall Conservative majority of 21. “The challenge for Conservative councillors has been to understand this new reality and adapt to it. “The challenge for Labour councillors has been to push for changes which bring a fairer, greener, safer, healthier district where all residents enjoy a good quality of life – the manifesto commitments we made last May. “We have had some significant successes, not least with acting on food injustice and the lack of affordable housing, particularly social housing. “Taking the chair of council with the election of Cllr Ann Hughes following the resignation of the disgraced former Conservative chair was the icing on the Christmas cake for us at the end of 2023. “Ann is the first Labour woman ever to take the chair and I have no doubt that her election will reinforce the change of culture at the council. “We need to build on this and seize the opportunities presented through the budget-making process, for example, and the setting of a new Local Plan. “There’s much work to be done but I look forward to making further progress in 2024.” Cllr Sue Woodward, Lichfield District Council

The decision by former chair Cllr Derick Cross and Cllr Serena Mears to depart the Conservative group and sit as independents in the wake of the former being found to have told a female officer she should be put over his knee, means the Tory ranks now number 21, with Labour holding 17 seats and the Lib Dems seven.

Cllr Woodward said the numbers meant her Labour group were able to bring about change within the chamber on issues that matter to residents.

“We have actively scrutinised and supported the delivery of big-ticket projects such as the cinema and a new leisure centre – and the minority Conservative administration now has to listen to Labour voices. “We now want to see faster progress on a fairer distribution of council resources across the whole district too. Our residents deserve no less and I wish Lichfield District Council and all of the residents we represent a very happy 2024.” Cllr Sue Woodward, Lichfield District Council