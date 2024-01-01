People are being invited to put their thinking caps on for a quiz night.
The event will take place at Whittington Church Hall on 13th January.
Tickets are £12 adults and £6 children and include a hot supper.
To book, email [email protected].
Lichfield's only independent news publisher
