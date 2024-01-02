In front of a club record league attendance, Chasetown and Hednesford Town played out an entertaining New Year’s Day draw.

The Pitmen had a perfect chance to score inside the first minute with a free header that was put over the crossbar.

Chasetown then took over and Kieran Boucher was forced into a low save at his near post from George Cater.

Skipper Danny O’Callaghan was then a whisker wide of the post with a shot from 20 yards.Hednesford were close just shy of the half hour when Tom Thorley fired a right footer inches wide of the upright.



O’Callaghan rattled the crossbar from a Kris Taylor corner in an exciting end to end game.



Six minutes after the interval, Hednesford were reduced to ten men when James McQuilkin was sent off for a straight red card offence.



The Scholars went close again midway through the second half when Danny Glover’s cross zipped across the surface and Jordan Evans drilled the ball against Boucher’s right hand post.



Boucher then denied substitute Jayden Campbell twice in quick succession as the ten men hung on.

Hednesford went close just shy of the half hour when Tom Thorley fired a right foot shot inches wide of the upright.

O’Callaghan rattled the crossbar from a Kris Taylor corner in an exciting end to end game.

Six minutes after the interval, Hednesford were reduced to ten men when James McQuilkin was sent off for a straight red card offence.

The Scholars went close again midway through the second half when Danny Glover’s cross zipped across the surface and Jordan Evans drilled the ball against Boucher’s right hand post.

Boucher then denied substitute Jayden Campbell twice in quick succession as the ten men hung on.