Police are urging motorists to avoid trying to drive through flood water in Lichfield and Burntwood.

Staffordshire Police say they have received a number of calls about stranded vehicles following heavy rain throughout today (2nd January).

A spokesperson said:

“We are receiving an increasing number of calls regarding cars that have been stranded in flood water this evening. “Please only drive through floods if you know it is safe to do so and can see the road on the other side.” Staffordshire Police spokesperson