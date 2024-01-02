A new initiative being trialled in Lichfield and Burntwood will help to reduce the stigma of families having a social worker.

The Family Help scheme is being piloted in two areas by Staffordshire County Council.

It uses a multi-disciplinary team to ensure the needs of children can be “met in one place”.

The Family Help initiative will be introduced in February.

A report from Cllr Mark Sutton, cabinet member for children and young people, to a meeting of the county council’s safeguarding overview and scrutiny committee this week, said:

“The core principle of Family Help will be supportive, non-stigmatising relationships, alongside skilled and well-attuned support that responds to family’s needs. “The Family Help model will aim to not only reduce handovers between practitioners, but it can also help to reduce the stigma of having a social worker and help families in need of support by maintaining the family practitioner as the lead professional and co-opting in the specialist support and supervision of an experienced social worker” Cllr Mark Sutton, Staffordshire County Council

The pilot scheme will see vacant social work posts changed to family practitioner roles, while additional resources will be made available.

“The cabinet investment which has enabled social work progression plans has supported the planning of the Family Help Pilot. “An opportunity has been created to implement social work practice leads who are experienced social workers with expert knowledge to support the early help teams to manage the child in need work through additional supervision and expertise. “It is considered that this model will complement the family hubs and we are engaged in discussions with them to ensure a seamless early help offer.” Cllr Mark Sutton, Staffordshire County Council