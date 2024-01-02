A man and woman have been arrested after a woman suffered a serious head injury in Armitage.

Police were called at 7.40am yesterday (1st January) to the incident outside a house on Millmoor Avenue.

The woman was unconscious with a head injury and has been taken to hospital where she remains in a critical condition.

A 57-year-old man and a 66-year-old woman, both from the Rugeley area, have been arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent and both remain in custody.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident 285 of 1st January. Alternatively people can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.