Lichfield and Burntwood residents are being reminded that changes to bin collections are continuing this week.
Both black and blue bins will be picked up by Lichfield District Council teams a day later than usual until Saturday (6th January).
The dates will then return to normal from 8th January.
Not forgetting the infamous “Pink” wheelie bins (sorry “Purple” as LDC prefers to describe them, but they are definitely “shocking pink”)., which are also being collected a day later than usual.
I do suspect that LDC would rather not highlight this contentious bin option, as their seasonally cheerful bin tags highlighting the changed collection date actually omitted to refer to the pink bin collection change that applied in our location.