A one man show will bring the classic tale of War of the Worlds to life in Lichfield.

Erasmus Darwin will welcome performer Jonathan Goodwin as he brings the story to life in an authentic Victorian setting.

A spokesperson said:

“The chances of anything coming from Mars are a million to one – and yet, mankind finds itself on the brink of extinction when aggressive creatures from that remote planet land on Earth.” Erasmus Darwin House spokesperson

Tickets for the show at 7pm on 10th January are £12. For booking details, visit the Erasmus Darwin House website.