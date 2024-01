Police have launched an appeal to find the individual responsible for smashing vehicle windows in Lichfield.

Officers say the incident happened at around 7.30pm on Monday (1st January).

Two vehicles were targeted with both having bricks thrown through their windows on a driveway on Wheel Lane.

Police say the offender was wearing a black balaclava, dark jacket, grey joggers and grey Nike trainers.

Anyone with information can contact police on 101, quoting incident 621 of 1st January.