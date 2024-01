The festive rugby break didn’t see the action stop at Lichfield RUFC.

A club president’s side took on the chairman’s XV, with the latter running out 29-15 winners.

A spokesperson said:

“A big thank you to everyone who came and supported the game on Saturday – it was fantastic to see a full and flowing clubhouse over the festive break.

“We are very grateful to all of the players and coaches involved along with referee Shaun Godfrey.”

Lichfield RUFC spokesperson