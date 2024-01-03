Drivers are being asked to continue to take care as highways crews battle to clear flooding from routes across Staffordshire.

Cannock Road in Burntwood is among the areas to suffer road closures due to the downpours from Storm Henk.

Cllr David Williams, Staffordshire County Council’s highways chief, said:

“We’ve seen some very heavy rain and difficult driving conditions over the last few days and our highways crews remain out in force tackling the effects of surface flooding on many of our roads. “With more rain expected over the next few days and temperatures expected to drop towards the end of the week I’d like to remind people who need to travel to please take extra care. “People should slow down, leave plenty of room between themselves and the car in front of them and drive to the conditions. “I’d also ask people not to drive through any flooded sections of road as you can never be sure about how deep the water is.” Cllr David Williams, Staffordshire County Council