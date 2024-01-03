People are getting invited to try folk dancing at an event in Lichfield.

The event will take place from 7.30pm to 9.30pm on 15th January at King Edward VI School’s Bader Hall.

Organised by Lichfield Folk Dance Club, the session will see callers David and Kathryn Wright offer an introduction to the activity.

A spokesperson said:

“If you have enjoyed country dancing or barn dancing in the past, folk dancing could be for you. “The newcomers’ evening will offer people the opportunity to try folk dancing in a friendly atmosphere – and the first night is free. “There is no need to bring a partner – just come along.” Lichfield Folk Dance Club

For more details, visit www.lichfieldfolkdanceclub.co.uk.