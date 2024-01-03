A food bank supporting people in Burntwood has been boosted by a donation from a housebuilder.

David Wilson Homes handed over £1,500 to Cannock and District Foodbank.

The money will be used to help fund emergency food parcels for those in need.

Tony Guest, donations coordinator at Cannock and District Foodbank, said:

“The increase in the cost of living this year has had very serious consequences for many food banks, including ours, due to the huge increase in the cost of food. “Greater awareness has meant that we have become well-regarded and trusted within the communities we support and consequently, we are generously supported with donations of food. “We remain immensely grateful to David Wilson Homes and all of our partners and friends for their regular and ongoing support with donations of food.” Tony Guest

Figures from Cannock and District Foodbank, part of The Trussell Trust network, show that between April 2022 and March 2023 demand rose 26% on the previous year as it supported more than 5,800 people – a figure which includes 3,000 children.

Dominic Harman, managing director at David Wilson Homes Mercia said:

“Cannock and District Foodbank does a fantastic job for its local community, and we continue to be inspired by its commitment to providing people with essential support. “As a leading housebuilder, we do our best to help charities in the areas close to our developments, and it’s vital that we work closely with local people to see how we can best help them.” Dominic Harman

For more information on the food bank and the services it offers in Burntwood, visit the website at Cannock and District Foodbank.