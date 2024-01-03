The music of George Gershwin will be in focus when local jazz favourites take to the stage in Lichfield later this month.

Nick Dewhurst will be joined by Jim Wynn and Tom Moore at The Hub at St Mary’s on 21st January.

They will be presenting iconic numbers such as Summertime, Lady Be Good, Fascinating Rhythm and I Got Rhythm.

Nick said:

“We’ve enjoyed some great ‘Swingin’ Standards’ gigs at The Hub St Mary’s, but this time we’re going to focus on a specific composer who boasts a very famous and wide repertoire – none other than George Gershwin. “It’s fair to say most jazz fans will know some of Gershwin’s pieces and we’re going to serve them up in a jazz trio fashion, with myself on trumpet, alongside the brilliant Jim Wynn on piano, and Tom Moore on double bass.” Nick Dewhurst

Tickets are £15 and can be booked at thehubstmarys.co.uk.