Hundreds of people have applied for new roles as student paramedics.

West Midlands Ambulance Service said 514 applicants came forward as part of plans to take on more than 420 new starters during 2024-25.

Recruitment manager Louise Jones said:

“We are obviously delighted that so many people have applied for our exceptionally popular student paramedic programme.

“My team will be working through all of the applications and will be in touch as soon as possible. For those who have applied, it is worth keeping an eye on your emails as this is how we will be contacting people.

“Don’t forget, even if you weren’t able to apply this time, we will be recruiting again later in the year.”

Louise Jones, West Midlands Ambulance Service