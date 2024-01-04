People are being invited to volunteer with a local animal charity.

Lichfield and Tamworth Cats Protection is on the lookout for individuals to help out in a number of ways.

They are seeking people to take up a number of roles, including foster felines, as well as support fundraising and take video and photos.

“If you are an animal lover and interested in volunteering, whether it be for one hour, one day or are interested in more regular volunteering then we’d love to hear from you. “Lichfield and Tamworth Cats Protection is made up a great group of friendly, like-minded people who undertake a variety of roles for the branch, all of whom pay a vital role in improving the lives of the cats and kittens in our care and in our communities.” Lichfield and Tamworth Cats Protection spokesperson

More details on volunteering opportunities with the group are available online.