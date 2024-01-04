A Lichfield engineer says he was “genuinely shocked” to receive an MBE in the New Year Honours List.

Rowan Crozier, CEO of metal pressing and tooling specialist Brandauer, received the accolade for services to manufacturing and enterprise.

It comes after he helped steer the Birmingham-based business through the pandemic and towards a record-breaking year which saw the company send millions of precision components to more than 26 countries every week.

Rowan said:

“I am genuinely shocked to receive this award – you just never expect to be an MBE growing up and certainly not for, in my opinion, just doing my job. “This is an accolade for my family and my teams at Brandauer and Support Staffordshire, who have worked so hard to support me and help us emerge from the pandemic in a stronger position than the one we entered. “Importantly, both organisations have strong platforms from which to maximise future opportunities. “It is especially refreshing for manufacturing to get the national recognition it deserves. Industry is so important to the economic success of the UK and hopefully my MBE shows our engineers of the future and their parents that you can achieve the highest personal honour by following a passion for science, technology, engineering and maths.” Rowan Crozier MBE

In addition to his manufacturing role, Rowan has been a trustee for Support Staffordshire since 2018 where he shares his experience and knowledge with the board and has helped support them towards a new strategy that will ensure the charity’s future sustainability.



Rowan, who lives with his wife Zoe and children Tom and Evie, said:

“I nearly missed out on the MBE notification as we had moved house and it went to my old address. “Thankfully the new owners sent me a picture of the letter saying it looked important and the rest is history.” Rowan Crozier MBE