Lichfield City have completed the signing of striker Louis Baker.

The Darlaston Town man had been a long-term target – and says he hopes to repay the club’s faith by bringing more goals to the Trade Tyre Community Stadium.

Baker said:

“Lichfield City have had a couple of opportunities to sign me, but I’ve never swung that way – but this time around it was perfect what they were saying to me. “The payers are all round each other and the gaffers are amazing. I do think we’ve got a very good chance of winning the league.” Louis Baker

Baker made his debut for the club on Saturday (30th December) and bagged himself an assist as Lichfield beat Tividale 2-0.

“I really enjoyed getting some minutes. It was still 1-0 when I came on, so we had to do a good job.” Louis Baker

Lichfield’s new frontman leaves Darlaston after scoring five goals in 18 appearances. He also offers City boss Ivor Green another option to Dan Smith – who netted his 22nd goal of the campaign at the weekend.