Chasetown will head to Vauxhall Motors as they return to action this weekend.

Mark Swann will be hoping his side can improve upon their disappointing derby day draw last time out against ten-man Hednesford Town.

The hosts currently sit 15th in the table having lost three of their last give games.

A win for The Scholars at the vanEupen Arena would help them close the seven point gap between themselves and the play-off places.

Kick off tomorrow (6th January) is at 3pm.