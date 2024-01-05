Winnie Seeley with her telegram from the King
Winnie Seeley with her telegram from the King

A Lichfield woman has celebrated her centenary in style.

Winnie Seeley marked her 100th birthday with a relatives and friends at The Spires care home.

She enjoyed a champagne reception and birthday cake after receiving a congratulatory telegram from the King.

Winnie had previously served in the RAF and lived in Barton-under-Needwood before moving to The Spires.

She said:

“I enjoyed the day celebrating my 100th birthday.”

Winnie welcomed members of her family for the celebrations including her great grandchildren.

Ula Muskus, from The Spires, said:

“We’re delighted to be celebrating a truly remarkable woman as she reaches this amazing milestone.

“Winnie is such a popular resident who always has an interesting tale to tell, and we look forward to hearing many more as she breaks into her next century.”

