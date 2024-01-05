A Lichfield woman has celebrated her centenary in style.
Winnie Seeley marked her 100th birthday with a relatives and friends at The Spires care home.
She enjoyed a champagne reception and birthday cake after receiving a congratulatory telegram from the King.
Winnie had previously served in the RAF and lived in Barton-under-Needwood before moving to The Spires.
She said:
“I enjoyed the day celebrating my 100th birthday.”Winnie Seeley
Winnie welcomed members of her family for the celebrations including her great grandchildren.
Ula Muskus, from The Spires, said:
“We’re delighted to be celebrating a truly remarkable woman as she reaches this amazing milestone.
“Winnie is such a popular resident who always has an interesting tale to tell, and we look forward to hearing many more as she breaks into her next century.”Ula Muskus