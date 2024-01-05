New dates have been confirmed for gas main repair works near a major Lichfield junction.

Cadent had originally planned to carry out work on the A5127 near Trent Valley island at the end of last year.

But factors such as the lack of train services from the nearby Trent Valley Station saw the roadworks pushed back.

However, the temporary traffic lights are now pencilled in for 26th February.

The work is expected to be completed by 27th March.

It will be the latest phase of roadworks near the junction, with a number of repairs carried out on the same stretch of road last year – in some cases leading to lengthy tailbacks on surrounding routes.

Meanwhile, Streethay residents will also see a closure of the Burton Road from 13th to 15th February.

Staffordshire County Council will repair the carriageway during the closure, with a diversion through the Roman Heights estate.