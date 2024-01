Burntwood will taste their first action of 2024 this weekend when they travel to Longton.

The CCE Sportsway side won their final game of last year with a victory at Spartans, a result that sees them head into the new year in fourth spot in the table.

Their hosts this afternoon (6th January) have struggled so far this season to find themselves tenth of 12 teams.

Kick-off is at 2.15pm.

Elsewhere this weekend, Burntwood’s 2nds welcome Stoke 2nds.