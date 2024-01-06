A musician is bringing her latest tour to Lichfield next month.

Chantel McGregor will play at the Lichfield Guildhall on 17th February.

As well as numbers from her previous five albums, she will also be performing new material.

A Lichfield Arts spokesperson said:

“Chantel’s stunning live performances demonstrate that she had the ability to perform rock for the new age, played by a musician born with an effortless virtuosity.” Lichfield Arts spokesperson

Ticket details are available on the Lichfield Arts website.