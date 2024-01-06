A Jordan Evans wonder strike ensured Chasetown returned from Vauxhall Motors with all three points.

The visitors were a whisker away from opening the scoring inside two minutes when a deep Luke Yates cross was met by Danny Glover’s header, but Lewis Willingham cleared off the line.

The Scholars deservedly took the lead in the 11th minute when a clearance fell to left back Evans who smashed a volley from 25 yards into Jack Atkinson’s net.

Vauxhall asserted themselves at the start of the second half and the visitors were trapped inside their own defensive third, relying on keeper Bradley Clarkson to deny Will Dunne.

Chasetown responded again though and Atkinson made a double save to keep out efforts from Ben Lund and substitute Jack Langston.

A late Motors free kick caused the visitors to dig deep to complete the double over the Cheshire side.