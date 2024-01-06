Lichfield City continued their unbeaten home run with a 5-1 victory over AFC Wulfrunians.

A hat-trick from Dan Smith took him to a total of 25 goals so far this campaign, while Luke Childs and Liam Kirton scored late on to seal another win for Ivor Green’s men.

Louis Baker made his first start for City, while Joe Haines and Jamie Elkes also returned to the starting line up.

Lichfield had most of the chances during the first half, but the visitors looked dangerous on the counter.

But it was the hosts who went in front when Smith headed Kieran Francis’ cross home.

Finlay Barker then struck back for Wulfrunians when he broke into the box and fired his fired past James Beeson into the bottom corner.

City looked to restore their lead before the break when Baker, Kirton and Jack Edwards all went close, while Dan Lomas had a free kick saved by Jack Richards.

The second half saw Lichfield get back in front when Smith poked the ball home to make it 2-1.

The home side continued to pepper the Wulfrunians goal with success – Smith sealed his hat-trick from Cameron Dunn’s rebounded shot.

It was soon followed by a piledriver of a fourth goal from Luke Childs, while Kirton wrapped up the scoring to seal an impressive win for Lichfield.