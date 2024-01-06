Lichfield City will face fellow promotion hopefuls AFC Wulfrunians in their first fixture of 2024.

With 10 points from their last six games, Wulfrunians have seen an impressive upturn in form carry them to sixth – and they will look to test themselves against Ivor Green’s men at the Trade Tyre Community Stadium this afternoon (6th January).

Lichfield go into the game off the back of a hard-earned 2-0 win over Tividale.

A point for City could see them overtake Studley on goal difference and climb to second in the table.

Louis Baker, Lichfield’s latest signing, could make his first start for the club after picking up a debut assist last time out.

Kick-off at the Trade Tyre Community Stadium is at 3pm.