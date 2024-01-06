A Lichfield musician is getting ready to take on a marathon challenge for charity.

Professional saxophonist Nick Brown recently raised more than £1,200 for Cancer Research UK with a busk-a-thon in the city.

He will now swap his instrument for running shoes as he gears up to take on the London Marathon in April.

Nick’s decision to raise money for the charity came after seeing his mother and grandmother face cancer.

He said:

“I’ve met and shared moments with people who like mum and grandma have also beaten cancer this year – some who have just been diagnosed with uncertain journeys ahead and those who have lost loved ones to cancer. “I truly believe that research is the key to unlocking a cancer-free future. That’s why I’ve decided to run the marathon and raise funds for Cancer Research UK. “Together, we can support ground-breaking research that leads to innovative treatments, early detection methods, and ultimately, save lives.” Nick Brown

Nick has £1,000 to go to raise his £2,500 target. People can find out more about his charity efforts and how to donate at nickmarathon.com.