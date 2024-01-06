A Lichfield charity shop could get a new look if plans are approved.

The proposals will see the St Giles Hospice book shop on Market Street have a replacement frontage.

A planning statement said:

“The change of the shop signage and tone of the colour has been carefully considered to mitigate any significant harm to all areas of special significance while allowing the historical aspects to be respected. “This includes the minimal projection of the proposed sign and non-illuminated matt finishing, bridging the threshold of an honest yet respectful alteration.” Planning statement

Full details can be seen on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.