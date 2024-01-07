Organisers of a film festival have confirmed the event will be returning to Lichfield this year.

The British International Film Festival will run at the Lichfield Garrick on 20th January.

Last year’s event saw guests including BAFTA nominated director Piotr Szkopiak and Hollyoaks actor Jamie Lomas.

A spokesperson said:

“The British International Film Festival is committed to indie filmmaking and the language of cinema as an art form. “The festival’s mission statement is to inspire and motivate people to discover the world through the art of filmmaking and production. “We would love to open the doors for local filmmakers – that’s why there will be many opportunities to network with experienced filmmakers from all around the world.” British International Film Festival spokesperson

For more details visit the British International Film Festival website.