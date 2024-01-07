Victims of the Holocaust and genocide will be remembered at the National Memorial Arboretum this month.

A service and candle lighting will one held on 27th January as part of Holocaust Memorial Day.

The arboretum will also welcome students to take part in workshops highlighting the importance of remembrance.

A spokesperson said:

“Holocaust Memorial Day is marked each year on 27th January, the anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau, the largest of the Nazi death camps. “The day encourages people to come together around the nation in remembering those who suffered as a result of Nazi persecution and in the Holocaust, or through subsequent genocides in Cambodia, Rwanda, Bosnia and Darfur.” National Memorial Arboretum spokesperson

For more details visit the National Memorial Arboretum website.