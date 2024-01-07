Passengers in Lichfield are being warned of disruption when work begins to upgrade signals on the West Coast Main Line.

Network Rail will close the route between Rugeley and Colwich on 14th January and then from 20th to 22nd January.

During that time, the section of the railway between Rugby and Stafford will be closed so engineers can connect the new signals that have been installed in stages since 2017.

Dave Penney, Network Rail passenger director for the North West and Central region, said:

“These major signalling improvements on the West Coast Main Line will mean better, smoother and more reliable journeys for passengers and freight in the future. “However, complex upgrades like these mean we have no choice but to close sections of railway for new signalling equipment to be installed and tested. “I’d urge anyone planning to travel on 14th January or between 20th and 22nd January to please check National Rail Enquiries to plan their journeys. “I’d also like to thank passengers in advance for their patience.” Dave Penney, Network Rail