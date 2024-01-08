Chasetown will look to make it two wins in as many away games as they travel to Mossley for a midweek encounter.

The Scholars The visitors will look to capitalise on their recent upturn in form, after claiming all three points away at Vauxhall Motors at the weekend.

Mossley sit just two places behind Chasetown in the league, but haven’t yet registered a win in 2024.

A victory on the road tomorrow (9th January) could see The Scholars close the gap on the play-off places.

Kick-off at Mossley is at 7.45pm.