Fire chiefs are urging residents to “be warm, be safe” when considering how to heat their homes.

With temperatures plummeting, Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service said residents should not be tempted to try low-cost and unsafe ways of staying warm.

Last winter saw crews attend more than 100 accidental house fires – and said residents should avoid the temptation to take steps such as using outdoor camping stoves and putting unsuitable fuel on open fires.

Chiefs also warned of the risk posed by running dishwashers and washing machines overnight.

Ian Read, head of prevent, protect and partnerships at Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service, said:

“The cost of living crisis has, unfortunately, meant that people are turning to unsafe ways and means of heating their homes on the cheap. “These can and will cause rapid house fires, with long-lasting and potentially fatal consequences. “While our job, as firefighters, is to tackle fires, what we really want is for the public to take as many precautions as they can to prevent a blaze from starting. “As we always say, prevention is better than cure. I would urge residents to implement these safety measures now to minimise their risk of, and hopefully avoid, a house fire in the future. “Don’t make cuts when it comes to your fire safety.” Ian Read, Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service