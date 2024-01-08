Lichfield City have paid tribute to their club captain after he confirmed his retirement from football.

Kyle Patterson led the club to promotion and the JW Hunt Cup during his time with the armband.

But a statement confirmed that he would be hanging up his boots after 128 games and 27 goals for Lichfield.

A spokesperson said:

“Kyle has been a huge part of our football club since he arrived in 2019 and has given us many, many memories through these years. “We wish Kyle and his family all the very best for the future and hope to see him regularly at our games where he will always be welcomed with open arms and admiration.” Lichfield City spokesperson

Patterson had been a youth team player with West Bromwich Albion before heading abroad for spells with TP-47 in Finland and in the USA with St Louis Lions, LA Galaxy and Hollywood United before moving on to Swedish club GAIS.

He then returned to the UK where he played for the likes of Hednesford Town, Tamworth, Nuneaton Town, Worcester City, Redditch United and Shepshed Dynamo.