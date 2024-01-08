A man with dementia who was missing from Lichfield has been found.

Police said he had been found in Rugeley after a member of the public stopped an officer to report concerns over a man walking around a supermarket.

A Staffordshire Police spokesperson said:

“Officers would like to pass their thanks to the member of the public that stopped them after they were concerned about the welfare of the man. “He had dementia and was missing from the Lichfield area after wandering off from his wife and getting on a bus to Rugeley. “Due to the quick thinking from the member of public and efforts of officers, the man was taken home.” Staffordshire Police spokesperson