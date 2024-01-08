A new series of meditation classes is starting in Lichfield.

Taught by Buddhist nun, Gen Kelsang Dema from Tara International Retreat Centre, the sessions take place at Curborough Community Centre from 7.30pm to 9pm on Thursdays.

The classes start on 11th January and will run for five weeks.

Gen Kelsang Dema said:

“We all want to be happy and free from problems but we don’t know how to achieve this. “Mormally when things go wrong in our life we tend to blame our situation and especially other people, including those close to us. In these classes we’ll discover special wisdom techniques to see things clearly and maintain a peaceful, balanced mind all the time. “In this way we can be happy all the time, benefiting ourself and others. “Each session is self-contained so people can start at anytime. We sit on chairs and the session includes two guided meditations and a talk. “At the end there is time to chat and ask questions while enjoying refreshments.” Gen Kelsang Dema

Classes are £7 and can be booked online or cash payments can be made on the night.