The music of Harry Potter will be celebrated in a concert at Lichfield Cathedral this month.

The International Film Orchestra will perform in the city on 26th January.

A spokesperson said:

This concert will feature the magical music from all eight of the Harry Potter Films, written by John Williams, Patrick Doyle, Nicholas Hooper and Alexandre Desplat. “It will be a truly fabulous concert, accompanied by dazzling lighting effects.”

Ticket details are available online.