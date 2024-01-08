A report has recommended planning permission is granted for a new leisure centre in Lichfield.

Members of Lichfield District Council’s planning committee will make a final decision on the proposed facility at Stychbrook Park next week,

The development will include a swimming pool, outdoor 3G pitch, gym, studios and children’s play area.

A report to the committee said the plans should be given the go ahead.

“In principle, the scheme is acceptable and accords with the requirements of planning policies. “It will ensure the provision of an up-to-date and fit for purpose leisure facility replacing an existing, dated facility within the city of Lichfield. “In design terms the proposal will incorporate a modern design utilising high-quality materials which, when viewed in the context of the site and land use are considered to provide building that will sit well in the context of its surroundings. “The proposed development and its intended use are not considered to result in undue harm on neighbouring amenities, and a number of conditions are recommended to protect the residential amenity of neighbouring occupiers.” Planning report

An existing changing block on the site would be demolished as part of the plans, while solar panels will be added to the roof of the new building.

The new centre will also be served by 136 car parking spaces.

The facility is being earmarked as the long term replacement for the nearby Friary Grange Leisure Centre which the planning report said was “nearing the end of its useful life” despite seeing “significant repairs” carried out.

Objections over the Stychbrook Park plans were raised by nine neighbouring properties over issues such as as noise, light pollution and highways safety.

But the report said:

“The proposed leisure centre building is located a sufficient distance from neighbouring properties to ensure that there is no loss of light, or overbearing impacts which could arise from the proposal. “Objections have been raised on the basis of the impacts on residential amenity enjoyed by neighbouring occupiers arising from the proposed lighting and noise impacts of the development. Particular objections have been raised in relation to the 3G pitch which is located at a distance of between 28 and 34 metres from the rear gardens of properties in Gloucester Close, Truro Close and Field Road. “A scheme of lighting has been provided, however given the proximity to residential properties, a planning condition forms part of the recommendation to secure an updated lighting plan, supported by an assessment to ensure that the proposals do not unduly affect the amenity of neighbours or the ecology of the site, to be submitted and approved by the local planning authority. “It is acknowledged that traffic, highways and access related concerns have arisen from the consultation undertaken. Amended plans and additional information has been provided in response to initial concerns raised by the county highway officer. This included amendments to the car park and bus stop facilities. “A travel plan is required given the nature and scale of the development to encourage sustainable transport uses. A condition is required to secure this, and a legal mechanism is necessary to ensure that appropriate monitoring is carried out. “Improvements to the site access, footpaths on Curborough Road will require an offsite highway works agreement.” Planning report

The proposals will be discussed by the planning committee on 15th January.