A local animal charity is on the lookout for a new home for a cat.

Lichfield and Tamworth Cats Protection is trying to rehome “affectionate and playful” Luna.

A spokesperson said:

“Luna needs to be an indoor only cat due to her medical condition. “She is on daily medication and potential adoptees will be fully informed about her condition and any associated costs. “We are also looking for a home where she is not left alone for extended periods. “Luna is an affectionate and playful girl who loves to chase her ping pong balls. She adores fuss and being around people.” Lichfield and Tamworth Cats Protection spokesperson

Anyone who can offer Luna a new forever home can contact the charity on 0345 3712741 or email [email protected].