A food bank in Lichfield has been boosted by a £500 donation.

The money was handed over by Barratt Homes to support the work of Lichfield Foodbank.

The food bank provides three days’ worth of emergency food to local people in need of help.

Verity Ashley, chair at Lichfield Foodbank, said:

“We are seeing more and more people plunged deeper into poverty and coming through our doors. “In the last 12 months, we provided 11,588 emergency food parcels to local people who couldn’t afford the essentials. “We are providing food parcels for approximately 1,000 people a month, with demand for our services ever increasing on average of over 30% per month higher than last year. The donations, however, remain on par with last year. “Therefore, it’s crucial that we receive support from local businesses and community groups to help the people in food poverty so that Lichfield Foodbank can continue to support families and individuals suffering from wealth inequality.” Verity Ashley, Lichfield Foodbank

For more information on donating items visit the Lichfield Foodbank website.

Adrian Evans, managing director at Barratt Homes West Midlands, said:

“Lichfield Foodbank is carrying out a vital service for the local community, and we are delighted to have been able to assist in its mission to provide people with essential support. “As a leading housebuilder, we do our best to help organisations in the areas close to our developments, and it’s of the utmost importance that we work closely with local people to see how we can best help them.” Adrian Evans, Barratt Homes West Midlands