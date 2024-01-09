Lichfield City Ladies returned from Knowle with a point after a rollercoaster 3-3 draw.

The hosts had gone in front through Nadia Bacciochi, only for the visitors to peg them back when Shelbie Cartwright fired home from distance.

The Lichfield forward then put her side in front when as she steered home a cross to make it 2-1.

But Knowle hit back when Marsha Malik levelled before the break.

The second half saw a rollercoaster encounter continue as the home side again went in front courtesy of a Demi Rolph strike.

But a late own goal secured the draw for Lichfield as they remain a place off the bottom place in the table and two points adrift of Coventry Sphinx above them.

Elsewhere, City’s reserves suffered a 5-1 defeat against Tamworth, Dolcie Sims netting her side’s only goal.