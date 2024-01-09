Lichfield City will aim to take the next step in their defence of the JW Hunt Cup as they travel to Wednesfield in the second round of the competition.

Ivor Green’s side beat Dudley Town 5-0 in the previous stage, while their hosts tomorrow (10th January) put four past AFC Bridgnorth to earn their place in the tie.

The hosts have only lost one of their last five games – against Division One leaders Hinckley – and find themselves 10th in the league below City.

A win would see Lichfield maintain their prolific cup form so far this season, ahead of their huge FA Vase fourth round clash this weekend against Worcester City.

Kick-off at the Cottage Ground tomorrow is at 7.45pm.