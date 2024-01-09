Staff at a Lichfield garage are celebrating after winning a customer service award for the tenth consecutive year.

Bristol Street Motors Lichfield Vauxhall was one of just 22 dealerships to receive the Vauxhall Customer Excellence Award.

The winners are selected based on customer recommendations they receive.

Derek Webb, general manager of Bristol Street Motors Lichfield Vauxhall, said:

“This recognition is not just an award, it’s a reflection of our team’s relentless pursuit of excellence in customer service. “For ten years, we’ve been placing our customers at the heart of everything we do, and this award is a testament to that commitment. It’s an honour to be acknowledged by both Vauxhall and our customers.” Derek Webb

Robert Forrester, chief executive of Bristol Street Motors, added:

“Receiving the Vauxhall Customer Excellence Award for the tenth year in a row is a remarkable achievement for our Lichfield Vauxhall dealership. It exemplifies the high standards and dedication of our teams across the Bristol Street Motors network. “This award reinforces our commitment to providing an unparalleled customer experience and sets the bar for excellence in the automotive industry.” Robert Forrester, Bristol Street Motors